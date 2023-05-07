Five Boro Bike Tour brings cyclists from around the world to New York City to enjoy the sights

Five Boro Bike Tour brings cyclists from around the world to NYC

NEW YORK -- Tens of thousands of cyclists from around the world hit the streets of New York City on Sunday for the Five Boro Bike Tour.

In total, 32,000 cyclists embarked on the 40-mile journey that started in Lower Manhattan, then headed into the Bronx, crossed over to Queens and Brooklyn, and ended on Staten Island.

"It's awesome. The energy, the people, it's a really cool community," said Michael Sparling, of Holbrook.

First-timers and old-timers, experienced riders and newbies took in the sights of the city together.

"I like the idea that there's no cars, because it's usually a little scary to ride on the streets here," Manhattan resident Elisha Stavropoulos said.

🏍️🏍️Today is the 5-Boro Bike Tour🏍️🏍️



There are major citywide closures between 7am & 7pm. Motorists are strongly advised to take mass transit or seek alternative routes.



Click the QR code to access the "NYC Bike Smart" Guide for resources, tips, & maps pic.twitter.com/hOzAye2g9w — NYPD Transportation Bureau (@NYPDTransport) May 7, 2023

"I love it. I heard about it, I said New York City is the place to go and try it. Why not? So I'm coming from Toronto, Canada," said Amit Chattoraj.

The event also supports charity work by Bike New York.

"We provide over 30,000 New Yorkers with free education. We teach them how to ride, how to ride safely. We're also training former incarcerated New Yorkers to become bike mechanics, then Citi Bike is hiring them," Bike New York President Ken Podzida said.

This year marked the Five Boro Bike Tour's 45th year. Adel Suwana was the millionth rider.

"I think it's a really cool way to see New York in the larger space, and I've never been to Staten Island, so it's going to be the first of many," said another rider.

There's no other ride is the city like this, and no other day where the streets are this car-free.