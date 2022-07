Fisherman catches 6-foot shark in the Rockaways

Fisherman catches 6-foot shark in the Rockaways

NEW YORK -- A fisherman made a big catch over the weekend in the Rockaways.

He snagged a 6-foot shark!

It's believed to be a blacktip or spinner shark.

Recreational shark fishing in New York is legal with the proper permit.