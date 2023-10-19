Fisher-Price recalling some Thomas & Friends trucks over choking hazard

NEW YORK - There's a consumer alert you should know about.

Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of popular toy trains over a choking risk.

The recall involves roughly 21,000 of the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint toys.

A small plastic piece with a high powered magnet that connects the trains can loosen or detach, posing a choking hazard.

The toy trains were sold nationwide at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.

Customers should stop using the toys.

for information on how to receive a full refund.