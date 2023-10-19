Watch CBS News
Fisher-Price recalling some Thomas & Friends trucks over choking hazard

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There's a consumer alert you should know about. 

Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of popular toy trains over a choking risk. 

The recall involves roughly 21,000 of the Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint toys. 

A small plastic piece with a high powered magnet that connects the trains can loosen or detach, posing a choking hazard. 

The toy trains were sold nationwide at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon. 

Customers should stop using the toys. 

CLICK HERE for information on how to receive a full refund. 

October 19, 2023

