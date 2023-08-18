Retired Navy SEALs and first responders to swim across Hudson River to raise money

NEW YORK -- Heart rates will be high on the Hudson River this weekend for the Navy SEAL Foundation New York City SEAL Swim.

More than 100 people, including dozens of retired Navy SEALs, will swim across the river to raise money for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

"Participants get an American flag and they run about a mile to the swim start. From there they get in the water and they swim about a mile to a barge off the Statue of Liberty. They get off the barge, they do 100 push-ups, 22 pull-ups. They get back in the water, swim to another barge, do the same thing, and then they swim about two miles to the end in Lower Manhattan," said Geoff Leard, the foundation's athletic director.

Leard said he's done the challenge three times.

The event starts Saturday in Liberty State Park in New Jersey and ends at the World Trade Center.