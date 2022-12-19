Watch CBS News
First NYC taxi fare hike in 10 years begins Monday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A taxi ride will cost you more starting Monday.

Last month, the Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to raise metered fares by 23%. It's the first increase for drivers in 10 years.

The changes mean base fares go from $2.50 to $3.

The night time surcharge goes up by $1 and the cost of going between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan will be a $70 flat fare.

There's also a $20 surcharge for all trips to Newark Liberty Airport and a $5 surcharge to LaGuardia Airport.

