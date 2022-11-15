First look: Macy's unveils 5 new floats for Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK -- CBS2 got a special sneak peek at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats on Tuesday afternoon.

Organizers have debuted five new ones for the celebration.

They are:

"Baby Shark" by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon

"Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party" by Toys R Us

"People of First Light" by Macy's

"Supersized Slumber" by Netflix

"The Wondership" by Wonder Bread

The beautiful floats are the creation of the Macy's Parade Studio.

CBS2 will have more on this story on the News at 5 and 6 p.m.