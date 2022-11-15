Watch CBS News
First look: Macy's unveils 5 new floats for Thanksgiving Day Parade

By CBS New York Team

Sneak peek of Thanksgiving Parade floats
Sneak peek of Thanksgiving Parade floats 00:16

NEW YORK -- CBS2 got a special sneak peek at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats on Tuesday afternoon.

Organizers have debuted five new ones for the celebration.

They are:

  • "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon
  • "Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party" by Toys R Us
  • "People of First Light" by Macy's
  • "Supersized Slumber" by Netflix
  • "The Wondership" by Wonder Bread

The beautiful floats are the creation of the Macy's Parade Studio.

CBS2 will have more on this story on the News at 5 and 6 p.m.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 12:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

