First look: Macy's unveils 5 new floats for Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK -- CBS2 got a special sneak peek at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floats on Tuesday afternoon.
Organizers have debuted five new ones for the celebration.
They are:
- "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon
- "Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party" by Toys R Us
- "People of First Light" by Macy's
- "Supersized Slumber" by Netflix
- "The Wondership" by Wonder Bread
The beautiful floats are the creation of the Macy's Parade Studio.
CBS2 will have more on this story on the News at 5 and 6 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.