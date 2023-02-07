First Lady Jill Biden bringing New Yorkers Maurice and Kandice Barron as guests to State of the Union
NEW YORK - Among the notable guests attending Tuesday night's State of the Union address are two New Yorkers.
First lady Jill Biden has invited Maurice and Kandice Barron to attend.
Their 3-year-old daughter Ava is a survivor of a rare pediatric cancer. She's now in remission.
Maurice Barron wrote President Joe Biden a letter thanking him for the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative.
The White House says "their family's story is one of hope and possibility, inspiring us to continue working towards a future where we end cancer as we know it."
For more information about the State of the Union, including how to watch, CLICK HERE.
