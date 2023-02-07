Watch CBS News
Local News

First Lady Jill Biden bringing New Yorkers Maurice and Kandice Barron as guests to State of the Union

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

President Biden set to deliver State of the Union
President Biden set to deliver State of the Union 02:13

NEW YORK - Among the notable guests attending Tuesday night's State of the Union address are two New Yorkers. 

First lady Jill Biden has invited Maurice and Kandice Barron to attend. 

Their 3-year-old daughter Ava is a survivor of a rare pediatric cancer. She's now in remission. 

Maurice Barron wrote President Joe Biden a letter thanking him for the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative. 

The White House says "their family's story is one of hope and possibility, inspiring us to continue working towards a future where we end cancer as we know it." 

For more information about the State of the Union, including how to watch, CLICK HERE

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 9:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.