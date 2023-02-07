First Lady Jill Biden bringing New Yorkers Maurice and Kandice Barron as guests to State of the Union

President Biden set to deliver State of the Union

NEW YORK - Among the notable guests attending Tuesday night's State of the Union address are two New Yorkers.

First lady Jill Biden has invited Maurice and Kandice Barron to attend.

Their 3-year-old daughter Ava is a survivor of a rare pediatric cancer. She's now in remission.

Maurice Barron wrote President Joe Biden a letter thanking him for the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative.

The White House says "their family's story is one of hope and possibility, inspiring us to continue working towards a future where we end cancer as we know it."

