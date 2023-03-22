First homicide in more than a decade rocks Wilton, Conn.

WILTON, Conn. -- Bail has been set at $2 million for a Connecticut man charged in a deadly, unprovoked attack on a neighbor.

Police say it was the first homicide in the upscale Fairfield County town of Wilton in more than a decade.

A New York couple purchased the home at 34 Partrick last summer. Their plans to build a life there were shattered by deadly violence.

"Through our investigation, there is no provocation from the victim that we've unveiled that would have led to such a violent attack," Wilton Police Deputy Chief Robert Cipolla said.

The suspect lives with his parents on Indian Hill road, just behind the victim.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Sebastian Andrews brutally attacked 39-year-old Ari Ukachukwu with a knife on Tuesday morning, adding the suspect's father saw the attack from his window, called 911 and ran to the scene as his son dragged the lifeless body to the garage, leaving a blood trail 15 feet long.

"It's an unprovoked assault on a next-door neighbor. There seems to be some kind of psychological issue involved in the case," state's attorney Paul Ferencek said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Andrews told police the victim looked at him "with eyes that looked insane," and claimed the attack was in self-defense.

"He indicated that he had some kind of perception that the neighbor, the victim, was trespassing on his property. Through our investigation, there's no indication that has substantiated that belief," Cipolla said.

Police say Andrews went home and took a shower after the attack.

A judge ordered him held on $2 million bail. The prosecutor described the suspect as a college graduate with a spotty work history. If he makes bail, he will not be allowed to live at his parents' house, because the victim's wife and child live next door.

In this case, the victim, Ukachukwu, was alone. His wife and child were not there to witness the deadly violence.

Police say the last homicide in Wilton was in 2012.