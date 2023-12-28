First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert remains in effect for rain and flood risks

Alerts

A Flood Watch is in place for most of New Jersey until 7 PM Thursday

is in place for most of New Jersey until 7 PM Thursday A Yellow Alert is in place for until 7 AM Thursday

is in place for until 7 AM Thursday Coastal Flood Advisory in place for southern Queens and Nassau County from 6-11 AM Thursday

Forecast

CBS New York

The heaviest rain is expected to occur between 9 pm through 5 AM Thursday. After this timeframe, the rain will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity. It may linger a little longer for eastern Long Island.

Unlike the last storm, this one is not expected to be as impactful. Aside from the heavy rain, a brief uptick in winds, which may gust up to 35 mph at times is possible. These winds will mainly be confined to the coast though.

CBS New York

Minor coastal flooding is also possible, particularly for portions of Long Island, Connecticut, and Queens. These areas may see a water level rise of up to 1 foot during the high tide cycle on Thursday morning.

Forecasted rain totals will average between 1 to 2 inches, with some higher amounts possible. This may lead to more flooding, particularly in and around the river basins that flooded last week in northeastern New Jersey. And it won't take much rain to trigger flooding in those rivers. Only 1.5 to 2 inches is needed for more flooding to occur, with the Passaic River being the river of greatest concern.

CBS New York

Temperatures will remain mild through tonight into tomorrow, reaching the mid 50s Thursday afternoon. Some lingering showers are possible throughout the day as well.

Fun fact: only 0.72" of rain is needed to bring us into the top 10 wettest years ever. We are currently ranked 15.