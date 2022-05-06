Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for stormy weather Saturday

By CBSNewYork Team

First Alert Weather: Wet weekend
NEW YORK -- The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert with stormy weather headed our way late Friday through Saturday.

Rain showers roll in during the day and become more widespread across the area by afternoon.

There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain overnight, which could lead to some localized flooding.

The rain is expected to stick around Saturday, along with gust winds, especially along the coast. 

When it's all said and done Saturday night, the area could see 1 to 2.5 inches of rainfall.

There's a slight chance of showers again on Mother's Day, with breezy conditions. 

First published on May 6, 2022 / 10:28 AM

