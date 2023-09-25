First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy, windy remnants from Ophelia
Alert: Yellow Alert Monday AM for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially north.
Advisories:
- Coastal Flood Advisory for parts of the city, Long Island and southwest CT from 3PM until midnight for minor flooding
- High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches
Forecast
Today: Rain this morning. Rain/drizzle, breezy the remainder of the day with temps in the low 60s.
Tonight: Light rain/drizzle.
Tomorrow: AM light rain/drizzle, gradual PM clearing. Highs in the low 60s.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: More clouds. Highs in the 60s.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.