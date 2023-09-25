First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy, windy remnants from Ophelia

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Ophelia's remnants

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Ophelia's remnants

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Ophelia's remnants

CBS New York

Alert: Yellow Alert Monday AM for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially north.

CBS New York

Advisories:

Coastal Flood Advisory for parts of the city, Long Island and southwest CT from 3PM until midnight for minor flooding

High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches

CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Rain this morning. Rain/drizzle, breezy the remainder of the day with temps in the low 60s.

Tonight: Light rain/drizzle.

Tomorrow: AM light rain/drizzle, gradual PM clearing. Highs in the low 60s.

CBS New York

Looking Ahead

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: More clouds. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Highs around 70.