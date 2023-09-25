Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy, windy remnants from Ophelia

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Ophelia's remnants
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Ophelia's remnants 02:45
Alert: Yellow Alert Monday AM for rain, which could be heavy at times, especially north.

Advisories:

  • Coastal Flood Advisory for parts of the city, Long Island and southwest CT from 3PM until midnight for minor flooding
  • High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches
Forecast

Today: Rain this morning. Rain/drizzle, breezy the remainder of the day with temps in the low 60s. 

Tonight: Light rain/drizzle.

Tomorrow: AM light rain/drizzle, gradual PM clearing. Highs in the low 60s. 

Looking Ahead

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: More clouds. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Highs around 70.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 7:29 AM

