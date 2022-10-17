First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy Monday evening

Clouds will continue to increase and thicken ahead of a cold front which is poised to move through on Monday night. This will lead to showers moving in very late during the overnight period. It will also be milder than the last several nights, with a low of 55 in the city, and 40s to the north and west.

Showers will be spotty across the area on Monday, with the most activity likely to occur later in the day. Overall, nothing too heavy is expected, but a few locally heavy downpours are possible, especially for locations south and east of the city. A rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out either.

Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 60s, with a few readings in the low 70s possible in central New Jersey. The showers should be done with for most of the area by midnight but linger into the early hours of Tuesday for the eastern end of Long Island. Our low will be 46.

After the front moves through late on Monday night, the coldest air of the season will be in place through the middle of the week.