First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy evening rush
Alerts
- Alerts: Yellow Alert late this afternoon through tonight for pockets of heavy rain that could cause some localized flooding. As of now, no flooding alerts have been issued by NWS.
- Dense Fog Advisory continues until 11 AM for areas of fog around the area (esp. Long Island)
Forecast
Today: AM clouds/fog, light rain fills in, turning steadier through the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.
Tonight (Yellow Alert): Rain, some embedded heavier bouts, specifically in the 8pm to 2am window. Lows in the upper 40s.
Tomorrow: Rain exits early in the morning, then just a spotty shower/drizzle around. Highs in the 50s.
Looking ahead
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering risk of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, slim risk of a shower early. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday (NYE): Partly sunny, cooler. Highs in the low/mid 40s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.