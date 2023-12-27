Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy evening rush

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain this afternoon
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain this afternoon 02:41

Alerts

fa-yellow-alert-23.png
CBS New York
  • Alerts: Yellow Alert late this afternoon through tonight for pockets of heavy rain that could cause some localized flooding. As of now, no flooding alerts have been issued by NWS.
  • Dense Fog Advisory continues until 11 AM for areas of fog around the area (esp. Long Island)

Forecast

fa-today-right-2023-12-27t085108-112.png
CBS New York

Today: AM clouds/fog, light rain fills in, turning steadier through the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight (Yellow Alert): Rain, some embedded heavier bouts, specifically in the 8pm to 2am window. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Rain exits early in the morning, then just a spotty shower/drizzle around. Highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2023-12-27t085110-832.png
CBS New York

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering risk of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, slim risk of a shower early. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday (NYE): Partly sunny, cooler. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 8:54 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.