First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy evening rush

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain this afternoon

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain this afternoon

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain this afternoon

Alerts

CBS New York

Alerts: Yellow Alert late this afternoon through tonight for pockets of heavy rain that could cause some localized flooding. As of now, no flooding alerts have been issued by NWS.

Yellow Alert late this afternoon through tonight for pockets of heavy rain that could cause some localized flooding. As of now, no flooding alerts have been issued by NWS. Dense Fog Advisory continues until 11 AM for areas of fog around the area (esp. Long Island)



Forecast

CBS New York

Today: AM clouds/fog, light rain fills in, turning steadier through the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight (Yellow Alert): Rain, some embedded heavier bouts, specifically in the 8pm to 2am window. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Rain exits early in the morning, then just a spotty shower/drizzle around. Highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering risk of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy, slim risk of a shower early. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday (NYE): Partly sunny, cooler. Highs in the low/mid 40s.