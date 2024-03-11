First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for NYC and N.J. wind; N.J. river flooding concerns

Alerts & advisories

Alert: We're on Yellow Alert today due to strong winds – tropical storm-force winds – that could take down tree limbs and result in power outages. There's also a Wind Advisory that will remain in effect for the entire area until this evening.

Why is it so windy today? The culprit is a strong, departing low pressure system that impacted our area over the weekend combined with an approaching high pressure system over the Midwest and the South. Given the tight pressure gradient between the two, the air is moving at greater-than-normal speeds.

In fact, just in the last few hours we've seen wind gusts approach 60 mph!

Thankfully, the winds will subside tonight as high pressure eases in and ultimately gets the upper hand.

And outside of a benign breeze on Tuesday, it will be considerably quiet the remainder of the week.

Advisories:

CBS2 Wind Advisory until 11 p.m. for gusts up to 55+ mph

Flood Warnings along the Passaic until Wednesday

Forecast

Today: Colder, blustery morning with wind chills in the 20s. Bright and windy afternoon with highs around 50 again.

Tonight: Winds subside, but still brisk. Feels like 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the low 60s... A taste of April.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild again with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and still mild with highs in the 60s.

Friday: Late chance of showers with highs in the low 60s.