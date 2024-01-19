First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for more snow on top of freezing temperatures

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for more snow moving in

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for more snow moving in

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for more snow moving in

Alerts

CBS New York

Yellow Alert Friday for a light to moderate snowfall of 1-3+".

CBS New York

Winter Weather Advisory for the city, immediate suburbs, northern NJ and Long Island for 1-3+" of snow.

Winter Storm Warning for Ocean county for 3-5+" of snow.

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Light to moderate snow. Snowfall: 1-3+". Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

CBS New York

Tonight: Evening snow tapers off. Bitterly cold with single digit and subzero wind chills.

CBS New York

Tomorrow: Blustery and very cold. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Sunday: Sunny, but still cold. Highs around 30 with wind chills in the teens to around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.