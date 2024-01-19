Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for more snow on top of freezing temperatures

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for more snow moving in
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for more snow moving in 03:47

Alerts

fa-yellow-alert-26.png
CBS New York

Yellow Alert Friday for a light to moderate snowfall of 1-3+".

fa-winter-weather-alerts-2.png
CBS New York

Winter Weather Advisory for the city, immediate suburbs, northern NJ and Long Island for 1-3+" of snow.

Winter Storm Warning for Ocean county for 3-5+" of snow.

Forecast

jl-fa-3-part-timeline-1-5.png
CBS New York

Today: Light to moderate snow. Snowfall: 1-3+". Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

fa-snowfall-map-ii-3.png
CBS New York

Tonight: Evening snow tapers off. Bitterly cold with single digit and subzero wind chills.

jl-fa-wind-chill-trend-am-pm.png
CBS New York

Tomorrow: Blustery and very cold. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2024-01-19t071451-885.png
CBS New York

Sunday: Sunny, but still cold. Highs around 30 with wind chills in the teens to around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 7:18 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.