First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for more snow on top of freezing temperatures
Alerts
Yellow Alert Friday for a light to moderate snowfall of 1-3+".
Winter Weather Advisory for the city, immediate suburbs, northern NJ and Long Island for 1-3+" of snow.
Winter Storm Warning for Ocean county for 3-5+" of snow.
Forecast
Today: Light to moderate snow. Snowfall: 1-3+". Highs in the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight: Evening snow tapers off. Bitterly cold with single digit and subzero wind chills.
Tomorrow: Blustery and very cold. Highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.
Looking ahead
Sunday: Sunny, but still cold. Highs around 30 with wind chills in the teens to around 20.
Monday: Mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
