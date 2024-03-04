First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for heavy rain during Tuesday morning commute

Alerts & advisories

Yellow Alert Tuesday AM for pockets of moderate to heavy rain during the morning commute.

Forecast

Today: Another mild start to the day with temperatures in the 40s to around 50. Mainly cloudy and rather mild this afternoon, just not quite as mild as yesterday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Mainly dry evening with showers/rain developing late.

Tomorrow: Pockets of moderate to heavy rain during the morning commute with some rain lingering into the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: PM rain develops. Milder with highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Rain gradually tapers off. Highs in the 50s.

Friday (Pick of the Week): Mild sunshine with highs in the 50s.