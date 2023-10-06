First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for another round of rain that moves in overnight

First Alert Weather: Tracking another round of rain this weekend

Alerts & Advisories

Yellow Alert: Friday night into Saturday for rain (and training rain), which could be heavy at times, that could lead to localized flooding.

Forecast

Today: AM fog, locally dense. Drizzle/showers around at any point. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Showers, a few downpours, with training rain possible. Localized flooding likely.

Tomorrow: Showers with pockets of heavy, training rain. Some flooding likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead

Sunday: Brighter, breezy and cooler. Highs around 60.

Monday: Cool again. Highs in the upper 50s.