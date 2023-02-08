Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm, sunny Wednesday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mild sunshine
First Alert Weather: Mild sunshine 02:43

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures running 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday... low to mid 50s. Winds diminish tonight with a little more cloud cover overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s across our suburbs. 

skycast-today-rt-new-81.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, there will be a few showers around, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday then in and around the city for the PM commute. Highs will be around 50.

skycast-temp-trend-2-7.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-02-08t102247-485.png
CBS2

As for this weekend, Saturday is trending drier with a storm to our south; Sunday will be a close call with a storm just offshore.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.