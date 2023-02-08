First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm, sunny Wednesday

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures running 10+ degrees warmer than yesterday... low to mid 50s. Winds diminish tonight with a little more cloud cover overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s across our suburbs.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, there will be a few showers around, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday then in and around the city for the PM commute. Highs will be around 50.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61.

CBS2

As for this weekend, Saturday is trending drier with a storm to our south; Sunday will be a close call with a storm just offshore.