First Alert Weather: Thursday wind chills feeling like 30s
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, but mainly N&W. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight: Still cold. 30s in the city with 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s... 50+° S&W.
Looking ahead
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and even milder. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: PM turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs around 60.
