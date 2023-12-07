First Alert Weather: Thursday wind chills feeling like 30s

First Alert Weather: Bundle up for another cold day

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, but mainly N&W. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Still cold. 30s in the city with 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s... 50+° S&W.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and even milder. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: PM turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs around 60.