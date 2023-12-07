Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Thursday wind chills feeling like 30s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Bundle up for another cold day
First Alert Weather: Bundle up for another cold day 02:22

Forecast

fa-today-right-15.png
CBS New York

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of flurries and snow showers, but mainly N&W. Highs around 40 with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Still cold. 30s in the city with 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Pick of the week: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 40s... 50+° S&W.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-19.png
CBS New York

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and even milder. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: PM turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs around 60.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 7:56 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.