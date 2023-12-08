Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Temperatures warm up this weekend; Red Alert for heavy rain Sunday into Monday

First Alert Weather: Temperatures warm for the weekend
Red Alert late Sunday through early Monday for heavy rain (localized flooding) and very strong winds.

Today: Pick of the Week: Partly to mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s... 50+° S&W.

Tonight: Still a chill. Lows in the low 40s in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and even milder. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs around 60

Sunday Night: Heavy rain (localized flooding) and very strong winds.

Monday: Mainly early rain/wind, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the 40s.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 7:05 AM EST

