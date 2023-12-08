First Alert Weather: Temperatures warm up this weekend; Red Alert for heavy rain Sunday into Monday
Alert
Red Alert late Sunday through early Monday for heavy rain (localized flooding) and very strong winds.
Forecast
Today: Pick of the Week: Partly to mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 40s... 50+° S&W.
Tonight: Still a chill. Lows in the low 40s in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and even milder. Highs in the 50s.
Looking ahead
Sunday: Turns wet and windy. Unseasonably mild with highs around 60
Sunday Night: Heavy rain (localized flooding) and very strong winds.
Monday: Mainly early rain/wind, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the 40s.
