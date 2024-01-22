First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to rebound this week, climbing into 50s
Forecast
Today: Not as cold of an afternoon with highs closer to normal (upper 30s).
Tonight: Not as cold with lows in the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: A little rain, but mainly after the morning commute. Some mixed precipitation north with little or no accumulation. Highs in the low 40s.
Looking ahead
Wednesday: Showers likely. Highs in the 40s.
Thursday: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Early showers and rather mild. Highs in the 50s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.