First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to rebound this week, climbing into 50s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Not as cold of an afternoon with highs closer to normal (upper 30s).

Tonight: Not as cold with lows in the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: A little rain, but mainly after the morning commute. Some mixed precipitation north with little or no accumulation. Highs in the low 40s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Showers likely. Highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Early showers and rather mild. Highs in the 50s.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 8:34 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

