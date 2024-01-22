First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to rebound this week, climbing into 50s

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to rebound this week

Forecast

Today: Not as cold of an afternoon with highs closer to normal (upper 30s).

Tonight: Not as cold with lows in the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: A little rain, but mainly after the morning commute. Some mixed precipitation north with little or no accumulation. Highs in the low 40s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Showers likely. Highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Early showers and rather mild. Highs in the 50s.