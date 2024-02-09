First Alert Weather: Temperatures hit upper 50s this weekend; Yellow Alert for snow next week

Alerts & advisories

A Yellow Alert is in place for late Monday into Tuesday due to the threat of a winter storm that may bring snow to the region

Forecast

Today: AM clouds with a spot shower. Turning sunny by the afternoon. Very mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild for February. Lows in the low 40s. Some 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Near record warmth. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some 60s are possible in central portions of New Jersey.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Still mild though. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Looking ahead

We are in a mild stretch of weather right now, but things look to be turning colder as we head into next week. Indicative of that colder air is the threat of a winter storm for late Monday into Tuesday. Although forecast models have been flipping back and forth, the general consensus now is that accumulating snow will occur after a changeover from rain. Gusty winds and some moderate coastal flooding are also possible with this storm. In terms of snowfall, we are running well below normal for this time of year, and this storm may help us catch up a bit.