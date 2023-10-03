First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb into 80s as taste of summer returns

First Alert Weather: Temps climb back into the 80s

First Alert Weather: Temps climb back into the 80s

First Alert Weather: Temps climb back into the 80s

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cool, calm morning with some patchy fog. Sunny, warm afternoon with highs around 80.

Tonight: Clear and quiet with some patchy fog.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm again with highs around 80.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Thursday: Partly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Drizzle/showers around. Highs around 70.

Saturday: Showers/rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

