Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb into 80s as taste of summer returns

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps climb back into the 80s
First Alert Weather: Temps climb back into the 80s 01:31

Forecast

fa-today-right-80.png
CBS New York

Today: Cool, calm morning with some patchy fog. Sunny, warm afternoon with highs around 80.

Tonight: Clear and quiet with some patchy fog.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm again with highs around 80.

Looking Ahead

fa-7-day-86.png
CBS New York

Thursday: Partly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Drizzle/showers around. Highs around 70.

Saturday: Showers/rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 7:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.