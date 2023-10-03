First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb into 80s as taste of summer returns
Forecast
Today: Cool, calm morning with some patchy fog. Sunny, warm afternoon with highs around 80.
Tonight: Clear and quiet with some patchy fog.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm again with highs around 80.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Partly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.
Friday: Drizzle/showers around. Highs around 70.
Saturday: Showers/rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.