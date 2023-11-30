First Alert Weather: Temperatures back to normal; Tracking rain tomorrow

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Still cold this morning... widespread wind chills in the 20s. Milder day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Not quite as cold in the city (low 40s), but the suburbs will dip into the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Some rain/showers fill in, but mainly in the PM. Highs around 50.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Milder with highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs around 50.