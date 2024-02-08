First Alert Weather: Taste of spring, as temperatures climb into 50s
Forecast
Today: Still a chill this morning... feels like the 30s and 20s. Mostly sunny and even milder with highs in the low 50s. Feels like March.
Tonight: Some clouds and not as cold. Lows around 40 with 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Sun and clouds with a stray shower. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Looking ahead
Saturday: Chance of showers and rather mild. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with a couple records in jeopardy.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Still mild with highs in the 50s.
