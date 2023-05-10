Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmth continue with highs in low 70s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps back on the rise
First Alert Weather: Temps back on the rise 03:13

Forecast: Today will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s... near normal. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 50s... 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and warmer with highs closer to 80... June feel.

fa-today-right-1.png
CBS2

 Looking Ahead: Temperatures spike on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s... summer feel. 

fa-7-day-1.png
CBS2

Saturday's a touch more unsettled with showers nearby. It will remain warm with highs near 80. As for Sunday (Mother's Day), it's trending drier with highs in the 70s.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.