First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmth continue with highs in low 70s
Forecast: Today will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s... near normal. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 50s... 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and warmer with highs closer to 80... June feel.
Looking Ahead: Temperatures spike on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s... summer feel.
Saturday's a touch more unsettled with showers nearby. It will remain warm with highs near 80. As for Sunday (Mother's Day), it's trending drier with highs in the 70s.
