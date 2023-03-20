First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm Monday to usher in start of spring
Note: The spring equinox occurs at 5:24PM this afternoon.
Forecast: Today will be sunny and about 15 degrees warmer with highs in the 50s. Tonight will remain chilly with 30s in the city and 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it looks like the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60.
Looking Ahead: Wednesday will feature more clouds with a slight chance of showers. It will remain mild with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mild and unsettled with some showers around and highs in the 60s.
As for Friday, it will remain unsettled with a chance of showers and highs in the 50s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.