First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm again with highs in 80s; Tracking rain to end the week

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Sunny and unseasonably warm again with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Cool and quiet with patchy fog.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead

Friday: Drizzle/showers around. Highs around 70.

Saturday: Showers with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Brighter, breezy and cooler. Highs around 60.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 6:53 AM

