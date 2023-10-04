First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm again with highs in 80s; Tracking rain to end the week

First Alert Weather: Another day of sunshine and 80s

First Alert Weather: Another day of sunshine and 80s

First Alert Weather: Another day of sunshine and 80s

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Sunny and unseasonably warm again with highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Cool and quiet with patchy fog.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Friday: Drizzle/showers around. Highs around 70.

Saturday: Showers with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Brighter, breezy and cooler. Highs around 60.