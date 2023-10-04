First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm again with highs in 80s; Tracking rain to end the week
Forecast
Today: Sunny and unseasonably warm again with highs in the low 80s.
Tonight: Cool and quiet with patchy fog.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.
Looking Ahead
Friday: Drizzle/showers around. Highs around 70.
Saturday: Showers with pockets of heavy rain possible. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday: Brighter, breezy and cooler. Highs around 60.
