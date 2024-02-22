First Alert Weather: Sun to start, then rain chances later tonight
Forecast
Today: Not quite as cold this morning, but still dealing with wind chills in the 30s and 20s. Some morning sun, then showers late in the day with a little mixing N&W. Highs in the 40s.
Tonight: Some showers/rain around with a little mixing N&W. Lows around 40 with 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Still some rain/drizzle around in the morning with things tapering off by the afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 40s.
Looking ahead
Saturday: Sunny, blustery and colder. Highs in the 30s.
Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 40s.
