First Alert Weather: Sun to start, then rain chances later tonight

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Not quite as cold this morning, but still dealing with wind chills in the 30s and 20s. Some morning sun, then showers late in the day with a little mixing N&W. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Some showers/rain around with a little mixing N&W. Lows around 40 with 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Still some rain/drizzle around in the morning with things tapering off by the afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Saturday: Sunny, blustery and colder. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 40s.