First Alert Weather: Sun to start, then rain chances later tonight

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Late shower chances
First Alert Weather: Late shower chances 04:48

Forecast

Today: Not quite as cold this morning, but still dealing with wind chills in the 30s and 20s. Some morning sun, then showers late in the day with a little mixing N&W. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Some showers/rain around with a little mixing N&W. Lows around 40 with 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Still some rain/drizzle around in the morning with things tapering off by the afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Sunny, blustery and colder. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 40s.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 8:42 AM EST

