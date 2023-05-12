Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Summer feel for Friday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Summer preview on Friday
First Alert Weather: Summer preview on Friday 02:49

Alert(s): None.

jl-fa-above-normal-1.png
CBS2

Forecast: Temperatures spike Friday with highs in the mid 80s - a summer feel. 

fa-tonight-right.png
CBS2

Friday night will be rather balmy with lows only in the 60s and 50s. 

fa-tomorrow-right.png
CBS2

As for Saturday, it will be a touch unsettled with showers nearby, but mainly south of NYC. It will still be warm, just not quite as warm as today with highs in the upper 70s.

jl-fa-mothers-day-planner.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday (Mother's Day) will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the low 70s. 

As for Monday, it's looking pretty pleasant at the moment with highs in the 70s.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 7:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.