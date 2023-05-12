First Alert Weather: Summer feel for Friday

Alert(s): None.

Forecast: Temperatures spike Friday with highs in the mid 80s - a summer feel.

Friday night will be rather balmy with lows only in the 60s and 50s.

As for Saturday, it will be a touch unsettled with showers nearby, but mainly south of NYC. It will still be warm, just not quite as warm as today with highs in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead: Sunday (Mother's Day) will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the low 70s.

As for Monday, it's looking pretty pleasant at the moment with highs in the 70s.