First Alert Weather: Still chilly, but less windy; Tracking rain tomorrow

By Justin Lewis

Forecast

Today: Another cold morning with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Seasonal sunshine and not as windy with highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers/rain around near daybreak.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain. Milder with highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Sunday: Clouds and breaks of sun. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and still mild. Highs in the 50s.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 7:55 AM EST

