First Alert Weather: Still chilly, but less windy; Tracking rain tomorrow
Forecast
Today: Another cold morning with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Seasonal sunshine and not as windy with highs in the 40s.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers/rain around near daybreak.
Tomorrow: Periods of rain. Milder with highs in the low 50s.
Looking ahead
Sunday: Clouds and breaks of sun. Milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and still mild. Highs in the 50s.
