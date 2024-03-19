First Alert Weather: Spring officially starts tonight, but winter chill is back

First Alert Weather: Cold start to spring

First Alert Weather: Cold start to spring

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Colder morning with widespread wind chills in the 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy, colder and blustery with iso'd snow showers N&W. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Still a chill with a passing rain/snow shower. Spring equinox: 11:06 PM.

Tomorrow: A touch milder with some showers around. Highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

Thursday: Sunny, colder and blustery. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s... feels like February.

Friday: Still a chill, but calmer. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Rain likely with highs around 50.