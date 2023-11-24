First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler with more clouds

Forecast

It was a nice Thanksgiving, and it looks like a decent Black Friday as well. The only difference being cooler temperatures and more clouds in place, but shoppers should have no weather-related issues while shopping. Breezy conditions will linger with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

For tonight, skies will clear out and winds will subside. This will lead to a very cold night across the region. 32 is the forecast low for the city, which would be the first time at or below freezing since March 30th. 20s will be prevalent throughout the suburbs.

Looking Ahead

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy at times. A cold day, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain moves in by the evening hours. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.