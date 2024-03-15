Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Scattered rain showers return

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain showers return
First Alert Weather: Rain showers return 02:29

Forecast

fa-today-right-2024-03-15t072038-038.png
CBS New York

Today: Isolated showers and mild this morning with temps in the 50s to around 60. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with isolated showers the remainder of the day. Still rather mild with highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Partial clearing and cooler.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a touch cooler with highs only near 60.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2024-03-15t072042-697.png
CBS New York

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Early shower, then blustery. Highs around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 7:22 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.