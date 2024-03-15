First Alert Weather: Scattered rain showers return

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Isolated showers and mild this morning with temps in the 50s to around 60. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with isolated showers the remainder of the day. Still rather mild with highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Partial clearing and cooler.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a touch cooler with highs only near 60.

Looking ahead

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Early shower, then blustery. Highs around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s.