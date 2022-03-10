Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert with more snow in store this Saturday

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert with more snow headed our way Saturday. 

Heavy rain and snow will be followed by crashing temperatures and gusty winds.

Heavy rain and snow will be followed by crashing temperatures and gusty winds.

Showers are expected to start early Saturday, with pockets of heavy rain possible through midday. Then, snow moves in, with several inches possible north and west of New York City.

The precipitation will wrap up in the late afternoon. Then, we'll see a dramatic drop in temperatures, with feels like temps in the teens and single digits by Saturday night.

Sunday look cold and breezy with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

First published on March 10, 2022 / 10:04 AM

