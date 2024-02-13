Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Tuesday for accumulating snow, winds, and coastal flooding

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for snow falling during morning commute
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for snow falling during morning commute 04:50
fa-red-alert.png
CBS2

Red Alert through at least midday Tuesday for accumulating snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

fa-winter-weather-alerts.png
CBS2
fa-coastal-flood-alerts.png
CBS2

Tuesday: Snowy and blustery through midday. Snow tapers off in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

fa-today-right.png
CBS2

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold. Watch for refreezing. Feels like 20s and teens.

fa-tonight-right.png
CBS2

Wednesday (Valentine's Day): Sunny, cold and windy. Highs in the 30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s.

fa-valentines-day.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead:

fa-tonight-right.png
CBS2

Thursday: Late chance of rain/snow. Still a chill with highs around 40.

Friday: Chance of a little leftover snow early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and blustery with wind chills in the 30s.

Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 10:49 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.