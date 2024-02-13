First Alert Weather: Red Alert Tuesday for accumulating snow, winds, and coastal flooding

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for snow falling during morning commute

Red Alert through at least midday Tuesday for accumulating snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

Tuesday: Snowy and blustery through midday. Snow tapers off in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold. Watch for refreezing. Feels like 20s and teens.

Wednesday (Valentine's Day): Sunny, cold and windy. Highs in the 30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: Late chance of rain/snow. Still a chill with highs around 40.

Friday: Chance of a little leftover snow early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and blustery with wind chills in the 30s.

Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the 30s.