First Alert Weather: Red Alert Tuesday for accumulating snow, winds, and coastal flooding
Red Alert through at least midday Tuesday for accumulating snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding.
Tuesday: Snowy and blustery through midday. Snow tapers off in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold. Watch for refreezing. Feels like 20s and teens.
Wednesday (Valentine's Day): Sunny, cold and windy. Highs in the 30s with wind chills mainly in the 20s.
Looking Ahead:
Thursday: Late chance of rain/snow. Still a chill with highs around 40.
Friday: Chance of a little leftover snow early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and blustery with wind chills in the 30s.
Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Highs in the 30s.
