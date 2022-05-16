First Alert Weather: Red Alert for thunderstorms, potential tornadoes Monday afternoon into evening

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Monday afternoon into evening due to strong and potentially even severe thunderstorms.

The main concerns will be damaging winds, hail and possibly an isolated tornado or two. Heavy rain may also lead to ponding or flooding along roadways.

The rain is expected to push through from about 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the best chance in New York City expected for the afternoon commute.

The greatest risk for severe thunderstorms will be just north and west of New York City, but the rest of the area will be under at least a slight risk for severe storms.

The storms are expected to wrap up by the early to middle part of the evening, with clearing skies the remainder of the night.

As for Tuesday, it will be sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Thursday will be partly sunny with a few leftover showers in the morning and highs around 70. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 80.

