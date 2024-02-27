First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, wind ahead Wednesday afternoon
Alerts & advisories
Red Alert: Due to periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Advisory: Dense Fog Advisory for Long Island until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecast
Today: Some morning fog, then partly sunny to cloudy with showers pushing in around the afternoon commute. Mild again with highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Rounds of showers, breezy and mild. Lows around 50 in the city.
Tomorrow: On and off showers with pockets of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds, especially late in the day. Even milder with highs in the low 60s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: Blustery and much colder with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Friday: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the 40s.
Saturday: Mild with stray showers. Highs in the 50s.
