First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, wind ahead Wednesday afternoon

By Justin Lewis

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, wind ahead Wednesday afternoon 05:08

Alerts & advisories

Red Alert: Due to periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Advisory: Dense Fog Advisory for Long Island until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Forecast

Today: Some morning fog, then partly sunny to cloudy with showers pushing in around the afternoon commute. Mild again with highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Rounds of showers, breezy and mild. Lows around 50 in the city.

Tomorrow: On and off showers with pockets of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds, especially late in the day. Even milder with highs in the low 60s.

Looking ahead

Thursday: Blustery and much colder with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Friday: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mild with stray showers. Highs in the 50s.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 9:15 AM EST

