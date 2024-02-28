First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain and wind, especially during evening commute

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rainy, windy p.m. commute

Alerts & advisories

Red Alert due to periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds, especially late in the day.

Wind Advisory for the entire area, mainly later this afternoon through early tomorrow morning, for gusts of up to 50 mph.

Forecast

Today: On and off showers, then pockets of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds late in the day. Even milder with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Rainy and windy evening. Clearing and still blustery the remainder of the night. Much colder with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by dawn.

Tomorrow: Blustery and cold with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Looking ahead

Friday: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mild with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Still mild with a stray shower. Highs in the 50s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast.