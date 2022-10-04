Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Tuesday, along with coastal flood concerns

Alerts: Red Alert today for periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Advisories: Coastal flood advisories for minor (NY) to moderate (NJ) coastal flooding.

 Today: Expect showers and periods of rain that could potentially lead to ponding on the roadways. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also expected this afternoon around high tide. Outside of all that, expect another chilly day with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Showers/rain linger around the area tonight with lows around 50. 

As for tomorrow, some showers/rain linger around the area, but it looks like it's our last day of unsettled weather. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Looking Ahead: Sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return on Thursday. Expect highs in the low 70s. As for Friday, a couple of cold fronts sweep through, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 6:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

