First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, flood risks from Ophelia's remnants

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, flooding risks

Alerts & Advisories

Alert: Red Alert Friday for rain, which could be heavy at times, and the likelihood of scattered flooding/flash flooding.

Advisories:

Flood Watch for the entire area through late tonight.

Coastal Flood Advisories through midday tomorrow for minor to locally moderate flooding during high tides.

Forecast

Today: Rain, heavy at times (1-2"/hr). Scattered to numerous instances of flooding/flash flooding likely. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Pockets of heavy rain linger. Flood threat continues.

Tomorrow: Leftover AM rain, partial PM clearing. Highs in the 60s.

Looking Ahead

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s.