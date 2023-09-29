Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, flood risks from Ophelia's remnants

By Justin Lewis

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, flooding risks
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, flooding risks 04:10
fa-red-alert-6.png
CBS New York

Alerts & Advisories

Alert: Red Alert Friday for rain, which could be heavy at times, and the likelihood of scattered flooding/flash flooding.

Advisories: 

  • Flood Watch for the entire area through late tonight.
  • Coastal Flood Advisories through midday tomorrow for minor to locally moderate flooding during high tides.
noon-fri.png
CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Rain, heavy at times (1-2"/hr). Scattered to numerous instances of flooding/flash flooding likely. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Pockets of heavy rain linger. Flood threat continues.

Tomorrow: Leftover AM rain, partial PM clearing. Highs in the 60s.

fa-7-day-84.png
CBS New York

Looking Ahead

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 8:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

