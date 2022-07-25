Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heat, humidity and Monday afternoon thunderstorms

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain returns
First Alert Weather: Rain returns 02:40

Alerts: Red Alert this afternoon into this evening because it will feel like 95-100, plus there's a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms across the entire area.

Advisories: Heat Advisory for parts of the area (including the city) from 11AM - 6PM because it will feel like 95-100. 

High risk of rip currents along south facing NY beaches

Forecast: It will be a hot, muggy day with highs around 90 and feels like temperatures ranging from 95-100 this afternoon. Showers/thunderstorms are likely anytime after midday with increasing coverage into the afternoon; any storms that develop will have the potential to produce torrential downpours, locally damaging winds and even a tornado. With the exception of a couple trailing showers, things should wind down after 7/8 PM with partial clearing the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be much less humid with highs only in the 80s.

Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Wednesday as a system grazes us to the south. Expect highs in the 80s. Thursday will be hotter and more humid with another chance of showers/thunderstorms. Friday will be hot and humid with a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 8:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

