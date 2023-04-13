First Alert Weather: Record watch as highs approach 90 degrees Thursday
Note: Due to breezy conditions, low relative humidity and dry fuels, there is an elevated fire risk for the entire area.
Forecast: Today will be sunny and summer-like with a handful of records in jeopardy. Expect highs in the upper 80s with perhaps a 90 degree reading here and there. Tonight will be clear and balmy with temps only falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, it will remain unseasonably warm with another round of records in jeopardy. Expect highs in the 80s.
Looking Ahead: Saturday will be much cooler with some showers around. Expect highs only in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, expect an early and late chance of showers with highs in the 60s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.