Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Record watch as highs approach 90 degrees Thursday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Record warmth territory
First Alert Weather: Record warmth territory 02:40

Note: Due to breezy conditions, low relative humidity and dry fuels, there is an elevated fire risk for the entire area.

jl-normal-high-13.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be sunny and summer-like with a handful of records in jeopardy. Expect highs in the upper 80s with perhaps a 90 degree reading here and there. Tonight will be clear and balmy with temps only falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, it will remain unseasonably warm with another round of records in jeopardy. Expect highs in the 80s.

skycast-temp-trend-2.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be much cooler with some showers around. Expect highs only in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, expect an early and late chance of showers with highs in the 60s.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 7:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.