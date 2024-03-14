Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Ready for 70? Temperatures soar for early taste of spring

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Highs could hit 70
First Alert Weather: Highs could hit 70 05:11

Forecast

Today: Cool morning with widespread temps in the 40s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer than yesterday with highs around 70°... a taste of May.

Tonight: Clouds return with a chance of showers late. Rather mild with lows in the 50s and 40s.

Tomorrow: Chance of showers with highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler with highs only near 60.

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Chance of showers with highs around 60.

