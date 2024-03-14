First Alert Weather: Ready for 70? Temperatures soar for early taste of spring
Forecast
Today: Cool morning with widespread temps in the 40s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer than yesterday with highs around 70°... a taste of May.
Tonight: Clouds return with a chance of showers late. Rather mild with lows in the 50s and 40s.
Tomorrow: Chance of showers with highs in the 60s.
Looking ahead
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler with highs only near 60.
Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Chance of showers with highs around 60.