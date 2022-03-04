Watch our special presentation "First Alert Weather: Predict and Prepare"

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 weather team has a new way to keep you informed, alerting you to keep you safe.

So what is First Alert Weather? First Alert is our promise to you.

When you look at the seven day forecast, you might see a day highlighted in red or with a yellow tab. That means we're tracking some potentially inconvenient or severe weather.

Sometimes, a yellow day could turn red as the week progresses. Either way, it's something to look out for so you can plan ahead.

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn, Elise Finch, Vanessa Murdock and John Elliott, as well as our team of weather producers working diligently behind the scenes, determine First Alert Weather days based on a combination of data from multiple sources, including weather models, radar, current conditions and information from the National Weather Service, as well as their knowledge of the local climate.

Whether you live along the coast, in the city or high up in the mountains, the CBS2 First Alert Weather team is here for you to help predict and prepare your day.

