First Alert Weather: Pick of the week today; Snow races through overnight

Forecast: Today's the pick of the week... sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 50s. This evening will be quiet, then a line of rain/snow showers will race through around midnight; little or no snow accumulation is expected.

It will be a little colder, too, with wind chills falling into the 20s overnight. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny, but brisk with highs only in the upper 40s... feels like the 30s and 40s.

Looking Ahead: There's a chance of showers on Friday, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 50s. Showers are likely into Saturday with unseasonably warm temperatures in place -- pushing 70 in the city. As for Sunday, it will be the cooler half of the weekend with highs only in the 50s.