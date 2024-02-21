First Alert Weather: Partly sunny, mild afternoon; Highs in mid 40s

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Pretty cold again this morning with feels like temps in the 20s and teens. Partly sunny and a touch milder this afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and quiet. Lows in the 30s with 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Some sun, then showers late in the day with perhaps a little mixing N&W. Highs in the 40s.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Friday: Periods of rain. Mild with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunny with temperatures closer to normal. Highs in the 40s.