First Alert Weather: Partly sunny, mild afternoon; Highs in mid 40s
Forecast
Today: Pretty cold again this morning with feels like temps in the 20s and teens. Partly sunny and a touch milder this afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and quiet. Lows in the 30s with 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Some sun, then showers late in the day with perhaps a little mixing N&W. Highs in the 40s.
Looking Ahead
Friday: Periods of rain. Mild with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. Highs in the 30s.
Sunday: Sunny with temperatures closer to normal. Highs in the 40s.
