First Alert Weather: Partly cloud with stray rain showers; Yellow Alert for Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert Wednesday for iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to flooding.
Advisories: High rip current risk along the Jersey shore today.
Forecast
Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs in the low 80s.
Tonight: Humid with downpours west overnight... near the city towards daybreak. Lows around 70.
Tomorrow: Iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to flooding. Not as warm, but still humid with highs in the 70s.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance of rain, breezy east. Highs in the 70s.
Hurricane Lee
5AM Update: 115 mph (Category 3) moving WNW @ 7mph
Track/strength: Gradually turns to the north over the next few days with some weakening expected into the weekend
Landfall: Most likely northern New England or southeast Canada over the weekend
Local Impacts:
- Mid to late week: High surf, beach erosion and dangerous rip currents
- Into the weekend: Bulk of the storm stays offshore, but some rain/wind to the east is not out of the question
for more features.