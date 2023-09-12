First Alert Weather: Partly cloud with stray rain showers; Yellow Alert for Wednesday

First Alert Weather: Partly cloudy and humid

Alert: Yellow Alert Wednesday for iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to flooding.

Advisories: High rip current risk along the Jersey shore today.

Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Humid with downpours west overnight... near the city towards daybreak. Lows around 70.

Tomorrow: Iso'd to sct'd downpours that could lead to flooding. Not as warm, but still humid with highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead



Thursday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance of rain, breezy east. Highs in the 70s.

Hurricane Lee

5AM Update: 115 mph (Category 3) moving WNW @ 7mph

Track/strength: Gradually turns to the north over the next few days with some weakening expected into the weekend

Landfall: Most likely northern New England or southeast Canada over the weekend

Local Impacts: