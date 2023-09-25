Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Ophelia's remnants continue to make for rainy, windy Monday commute

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to soak the Northeast, including here in our area for the morning commute.

CBS New York's John Dias is live in Mobile 2 checking on road conditions around New Jersey. 

The rainfall was consistent overnight, with periods of heavy rain at times. 

Dias came across large puddles and some flooding, especially in highway medians and ramps. Drivers should take it slow in those areas. 

Since the rain has been falling for days now, drainage is becoming an issue. So the usual problematic spots may be even worse.

CBS New York's First Alert Weather team will have the latest forecast and weather alerts for your day ahead. 

First published on September 25, 2023 / 6:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

