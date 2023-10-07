First Alert Weather: Flash flood watch in effect across Tri-State Area through Saturday evening

Although forecast models have backed down considerably from Friday in regard to rainfall totals today, nonetheless, it was a wet Saturday morning.

Some minor reports of flooding on roads have been observed across the area, while a few flood advisories and a flash flood warning were issued. A Flash Flood Watch remains in place through this evening.

The Red Alert will also remain in place, as heavy rain is still a threat. With the ground still saturated from last week's flooding, additional flooding may occur.

On and off bands of heavy rain will pivot through the region today. The updated forecast rain totals range from 1/2 to 2 inches, with isolated higher totals. The rain will come to an end by the early evening.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. As the rain ends, a much cooler and drier air mass moves in for tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with blustery conditions. Gusts may reach 25 mph. It will feel quite chilly.

Sunday starts off brightly. Then, a few clouds move in for the afternoon hours. A spotty shower is possible, especially north and west.

Blustery and cool conditions will prevail as highs only reach into the upper 50s and low 60s. Gusts may reach as high as 35 mph at times.